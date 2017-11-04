76ers' Robert Covington: Drills five threes Friday

Covington finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Pacers.

Covington often lives and dies by the three -- the former being the case Friday. He's now made an impressive 11 threes over his past two contests en route to 44 total points. After seeing just 23.7 minutes per game over the team's first three games, he hasn't garnered less than 32 in any game since.