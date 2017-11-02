76ers' Robert Covington: Drills six threes, swipes two steals

Covington produced 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Hawks.

Covington is one of the most high-risk/high-reward players in the league, living and dying by the threes and steals. Though he was averaging just 23.7 minutes through the first three games of the year, he's now seen over 33 minutes in each of the team's past five contests -- a role that fantasy owners would certainly like him to retain.