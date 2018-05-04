76ers' Robert Covington: Drops 22 in Game 2 loss
Covington scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.
It was his best performance yet this postseason and a huge improvement on his three-point effort in Game 1, but it wasn't enough to keep the Sixers from falling behind 0-2 in the series. Covington will look to keep his momentum going back in Philly for Game 3 on Saturday.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Significant downturn in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Fills the boxscore in Sunday's victory•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: 15th straight game in double figures•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Swipes seven steals Sunday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Fills the box score in victory•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Stellar shooting night in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....