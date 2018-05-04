76ers' Robert Covington: Drops 22 in Game 2 loss

Covington scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

It was his best performance yet this postseason and a huge improvement on his three-point effort in Game 1, but it wasn't enough to keep the Sixers from falling behind 0-2 in the series. Covington will look to keep his momentum going back in Philly for Game 3 on Saturday.