76ers' Robert Covington: Ekes out double-double Thursday

Covington scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

It's just his fourth double-double of the season, and first since Dec. 30. Covington's only scored in double digits in three of his last nine games, so while his seasonal averages are right in line with his numbers over the last few campaigns, they're trending downward as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons begin to take command of the Sixers offense.