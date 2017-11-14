76ers' Robert Covington: Erupts for season-high 31 in Monday's win

Covington scored 31 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-105 win over the Clippers.

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both playing up to their massive ceilings Monday, Covington had no problem keeping pace with the Sixers' superstar duo, setting new season highs in scoring and assists and tying his previous best in steals. The 26-year-old won't be able to keep shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc, so expect his scoring and FG percentage to come down sooner or later, but Covington should still remain productive as the third option on Philly's exciting young roster.