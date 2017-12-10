76ers' Robert Covington: Exits game late
Covington tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 loss to the Cavaliers.
Covington was forced out of the game late in the fourth quarter after diving into the stands after a loose ball. He stayed down for a while and appeared to have some discomfort in his lower back. He was able to leave the court under his own power, but there is a chance he is forced out of Sunday's matchup. He was having another excellent game before leaving, ripping away another four steals. After a short slump, he has bounced back nicely over his last four games.
