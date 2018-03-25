76ers' Robert Covington: Fills the box score in victory
Covington produced 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over Minnesota.
Covington hit another three triples Saturday, as well as racking up a combined six defensive stats. The minutes were down a little as the game was well in control, but he still did a bit of everything for his owners. The team hosts the Denver Nuggets on Monday in what is a must-win game for the visitors. Covington could return to his normal workload in what should be a fast-paced game.
