76ers' Robert Covington: Fills the boxscore in Sunday's victory
Covington had 15 points(5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over Dallas.
Covington continued his strong finish to the season, hitting three triples on his way to 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also managed a combined four defensive stats, a key element to his overall fantasy value. As seems to be the case with Covington, he went through a rough patch, leaving many owners with no option but to drop him. For those that managed to hang on of grabbed him off the waivers, congratulations.
