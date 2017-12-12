76ers' Robert Covington: Game-time decision Tuesday vs. Wolves

Covington (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covington missed Sunday's game due to a bruised back and was labeled questionable ahead of Tuesday's morning shootaround. After shootaround, his status hasn't changed, as he'll be a game-time decision. If he's ultimately held out, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot may start in his place again. He saw 24 minutes Sunday. Dario Saric, J.J. Redick and Furkan Korkmaz could see additional run as well.