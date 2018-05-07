76ers' Robert Covington: Headed to bench for Game 4

Covington will shift to a bench role for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday.

With the Sixers on the brink of elimination, they'll make a last second switch and go to a smaller lineup that features T.J. McConnell in the starting five over Covington. What that means for Covington's workload is somewhat unclear, though it seems likely he'll see at least a slight down tick in the 30.1 minutes he averaged thus far in the playoffs. As a result of the demotion, Covington's usage in DFS contests becomes even more risky.