Covington contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Sunday's 137-126 win over the Pacers.
Covington was mostly just a spectator while Tyrese Maxey poured in 50 points. Covington's usage and minutes have been very low with the 76ers, so he's mostly just a defensive specialist in very deep fantasy leagues.
