76ers' Robert Covington: Hits four threes Wednesday
Covington collected 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Covington lived up to his three-and-D reputation Wednesday, drilling four threes and racking up a combined three steals and blocks. He's set to begin the season at small forward and projects to be especially valuable in categorical leagues, as he posted 2.0 threes and a combined 2.9 steals and blocks per game last season.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Expected to begin season as starter•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Sixers exercise team option•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Will be sideline 4-6 weeks after surgery•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Ruled out for remainder of season•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Out next two games•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...