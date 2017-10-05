76ers' Robert Covington: Hits four threes Wednesday

Covington collected 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Covington lived up to his three-and-D reputation Wednesday, drilling four threes and racking up a combined three steals and blocks. He's set to begin the season at small forward and projects to be especially valuable in categorical leagues, as he posted 2.0 threes and a combined 2.9 steals and blocks per game last season.