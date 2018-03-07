76ers' Robert Covington: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets

Covington scored 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 win over the Hornets.

Covington led the team in scoring in this one, notching his first 20-point game since Dec. 2 on the back of some hot shooting from beyond the arc. He chipped in across the board and notably at the defensive end, where he tallied two steals and two blocks for the second straight game. Covington sometimes gets lost in the shuffle with so much young talent on the roster, but he remains capable of contributing in multiple areas.