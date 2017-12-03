76ers' Robert Covington: Leads team in scoring with 25 points
Covington finished with 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over the Pistons.
Covington was excellent in the victory, bouncing back from a few sub-par performances. There was discussion around him losing a lot of value this season, with the addition of Ben Simmons and a fully healthy Joel Embiid. He has laid these fears to rest, however, currently averaging career-best numbers in scoring, three-point makes and field goal percentage. He has proven himself to be an elite wing defender over the past couple of seasons, and is now also, an elite fantasy option in all league formats.
