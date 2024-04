Covington (knee) is not expected to play again this season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

While he has not officially been ruled out for the year, it sounds like that will be the case barring a quick turnaround. The veteran forward averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 16.1 minutes in 26 games with the 76ers this season.