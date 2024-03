Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Covington (knee), who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, could be close to a return, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Covington will be unavailable for a 41st consecutive game Wednesday, but he's been participating in on-court activities and will likely be cleared to return to game action. However, the 76ers will likely be cautious with his workload due to the length of his absence.