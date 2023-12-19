Covington had two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, one block and two steals in 14 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Bulls.

Covington has played fewer than 20 minutes in six straight appearances. Kelly Oubre is back in action after a lengthy injury-related absence and has overtaken Covington as the top forward off the bench, and that isn't expected to change anytime soon. Covington's name has been mentioned in trade talks because of Philadelphia's depth, but the veteran's defensive prowess off the bench is still valuable.