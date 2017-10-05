Play

76ers' Robert Covington: Limited with sore knee

Covington was limited at practice Thursday with a sore right knee, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The forward was held out of some portions of practice, but the Sixers are listing him as probable to play in Friday's preseason game, so the issue doesn't look to be anything remotely serious.

