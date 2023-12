Covington (knee) is probable to play Monday versus Miami.

Covington was added to Sunday's injury report due to right knee effusion. Dealing with fluid accumulation in his joints, this is similar to the injury that has sidelined Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent (knee) for chunks of the season. Effusions come in varying degrees, and Covington's appears to be minor, so he'll likely factor into Philadelphia's rotation Monday, especially with Joel Embiid (ankle) set to be inactive.