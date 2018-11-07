76ers' Robert Covington: No restrictions Wednesday

Covington won't have any restrictions for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Without any restrictions, Covington is in line to get a lot of run with Mike Muscala (nose) out and Wilson Chandler on a 15-minute restriction. The veteran wing has averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game so far this year, and will likely continue to be a strong source of three-and-D value.