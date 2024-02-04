Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that Covington (knee) hasn't been cleared to practice, Austin Krell of USA Today reports. "Not much light at the end of that tunnel," Nurse said, in reference to when Covington might be available.

Covington hasn't played since Dec. 30 due to a left knee bone bruise, and based on the pessimistic tone of Nurse's comments, the veteran forward's return doesn't appear to be imminent. The 76ers announced Jan. 24 that Covington was scheduled to be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, but that timeline shouldn't be viewed as an indicator of when he might be ready to return. Even if Covington isn't cleared to resume on-court activity coming out of the All-Star break, he'll likely need a full week's worth of workouts to get his conditioning back in order following a prolonged absence. Covington will likely be in line for only a minor role in the Philadelphia rotation once he's cleared to play.