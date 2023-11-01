Covington (trade pending) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Covington, Marcus Morris and Kenyon Martin will suit up for their first game with the 76ers this season, but Nicolas Batum (personal) will not. Covington was a starter with the Clippers, but he'll begin as a reserve in Philadelphia. Over three appearances with Los Angeles, Covington averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per game.