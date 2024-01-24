Covington (knee) will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Based on this re-evaluation date, Covington looks as though he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break after showing limited improvement over the past three weeks while receiving treatment to address inflammation and bone bruising in his left knee. Even before sustaining the injury, Covington had been a fringe member of the rotation. His continued absence could nonetheless continue to open up room on the second unit for Marcus Morris (foot) and Danuel House.