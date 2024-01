Head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Covington (knee) won't travel with the 76ers for road games Friday in Orlando and Saturday in Charlotte, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Covington has already missed Philadelphia's last seven contests and will be sidelined for at least two more due to left knee inflammation. However, Nurse indicated that Covington is trending upward in his recovery. The veteran forward's next chance to suit up is Monday's home matchup with the Spurs.