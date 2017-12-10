76ers' Robert Covington: Out Sunday, doubtful for Tuesday
Covington (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans and is also considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
A CT scan and X-rays came back negative on Covington's back, but he's still dealing with a fairly significant bruise and will likely sit out the next two games. That would give Covington another five days off for rest and rehabilitation prior to Friday's contest, though his practice availability the rest of the week should be telling regarding how well his recovery is going. With Covington out, look for Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to pick up more minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Exits game late•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Scores season-low two points Monday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Sinks five three-pointers in loss•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...