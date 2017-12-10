76ers' Robert Covington: Out Sunday, doubtful for Tuesday

Covington (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans and is also considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

A CT scan and X-rays came back negative on Covington's back, but he's still dealing with a fairly significant bruise and will likely sit out the next two games. That would give Covington another five days off for rest and rehabilitation prior to Friday's contest, though his practice availability the rest of the week should be telling regarding how well his recovery is going. With Covington out, look for Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to pick up more minutes.