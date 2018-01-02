76ers' Robert Covington: Produces 10 points in win

Covington generated 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

Covington has been dealing with a finger injury as of late, but he's still gone a solid 10-for-21 from the field over the last two games. The five-year pro continues to serve as a solid complementary source of scoring on a high-powered Sixers offense while also offering strong rebounding contributions as well. Factoring in Sunday's production, he wrapped up December with averages of 13.3 points 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.2 minutes per contest.