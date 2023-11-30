Covington had 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Covington was held scoreless in Monday's blowout win over the Lakers, but he was much more efficient from the floor Wednesday en route to his second double-digit scoring total of the season, fueled by Joel Embiid's (illness) absence. He also matched his highest rebound total of the year, a mark he's reached four times over his last seven appearances. During that time, he's averaged 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game.