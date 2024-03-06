The 76ers announced Wednesday that Covington (knee) is progressing in his rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Covington hasn't played since Dec. 30 due to a right knee bruise and is still at least a week away from returning. KJ Martin and Kelly Oubre should continue to receive extended minutes in Covington's absence.