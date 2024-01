Covington is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to an illness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Covington missed the 76ers last two games due to a knee injury, so it is interesting that his questionable status is due to an illness. It is unclear if he has put the knee issue behind him or not. Either way, his final status for Saturday's contest is not expected to be determined until closer to tipoff.