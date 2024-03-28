Covington (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Covington's absence streak will extend to 42 games Friday due to a left knee bone bruise. However, the veteran forward is expected to return before the end of the regular season, with his next chance to suit up being Sunday's matchup with Toronto.
