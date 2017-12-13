76ers' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
Covington (back) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Covington will miss his second straight game due to a lower back contusion after being ruled a game-time decision heading into the contest. The 76ers will bump Dario Saric up to small forward for the contest and Richaun Holmes will get the start in the front court alongside Joel Embiid. Look for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to also see an uptick in minutes off the bench with Covington out.
