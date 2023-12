Covington (illness) said he'll play Friday against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Covington has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to action following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 3.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, but he could see an increased role with Nicolas Batum (hamstring) sidelined.