76ers' Robert Covington: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's win
Covington collected 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 win over the Pacers.
Covington did not appear to be bothered by the lower back soreness that forced him to miss Tuesday's practice. The 27-year-old forward is among the best three-point shooters and defensive players in the league, as he was averaging 2.5 treys per tilt on 42.2 percent shooting as well as 2.0 steals (second in the league) and 1.5 blocks (ninth in the league) entering Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
