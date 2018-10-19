76ers' Robert Covington: Scores 20 points in easy win
Covington finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over the Bulls.
Covington found some rhythm here after struggling in the season opener two nights prior. Covington fell in a number of drafts due primarily to the trending nature of those players around him. He should see a role very similar to last season, however, there is some room for optimism given the lack of floor spreading options with Markelle Fultz now in the lineup. The Sixers will host the Magic on Saturday in what should be another favorable matchup for Covington.
