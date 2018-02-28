76ers' Robert Covington: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss

Covington contributed five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 loss to the Heat.

Covington continued to struggle with his jumper, and he finishes the month of February with 10 straight sub-50 percent shooting performances. He is still one of the team's top players, especially on defense, but Covington has managed averages of just 8.6 points (26.5 FG, 27.3 3Pt, 88.9 FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 threes, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes per night over the last five.