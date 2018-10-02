76ers' Robert Covington: Scores nine points in preseason win
Covington had nine points (3-5 3PT), two rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Monday's preseason game against Orlando.
Covington started at his customary small forward spot and played 21 minutes in the Sixers' 120-114 victory. That came three nights after playing 24 minutes in the exhibition opener. In that contest, Covington missed all three of his field goal attempts and finished with one point, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
