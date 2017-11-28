76ers' Robert Covington: Scores season-low two points Monday

Covington totaled two points (1-11 FG, 0-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during a 113-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday.

Covington had his worst game of the season as he posted a season-low two points in a horrible shooting display. The game also marked the first time all season that Covington hasn't made at least one three-pointer in a game. He hasn't been shooting all that well lately, as he's shot below 43 percent from the field in four of his last five outings. Covington is capable of a poor game every now and then but expect him to right the ship soon.