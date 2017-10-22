76ers' Robert Covington: Sees just 15 minutes Saturday
Covington posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 loss to the Raptors.
Covington racked up four fouls and the game got out of hand quickly, so coach Brett Brown seemingly opted to give him some rest. He averaged 28.0 minutes over the team's first two games and 31.7 minutes last season, so it seems unlikely he'll see 15 minutes again soon.
