76ers' Robert Covington: Set to rest Monday

Covington will rest Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Both Covington and J.J. Redick will be held out Monday as the Sixers continue to strategically rest their key players throughout the preseason. In Friday's loss to Boston, Covington played 24 minutes and finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists.

