76ers' Robert Covington: Set to rest Monday
Covington will rest Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Both Covington and J.J. Redick will be held out Monday as the Sixers continue to strategically rest their key players throughout the preseason. In Friday's loss to Boston, Covington played 24 minutes and finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Starting Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Limited with sore knee•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Hits four threes Wednesday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Expected to begin season as starter•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Sixers exercise team option•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...