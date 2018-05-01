76ers' Robert Covington: Significant downturn in Game 1 loss

Covington mustered only three points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

The 27-year-old wing suffered through his worst postseason performance thus far, posting a playoff-low point total while failing to drain at least one bucket for the first time all season. Covington had generated three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to finish out the first-round series against the Heat, so Monday's downturn shapes up as an outlier that he'll try to bounce back from in Thursday's Game 2.