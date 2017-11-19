76ers' Robert Covington: Sinks five three-pointers in loss
Covington scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 loss to Golden State.
Covington's four three-pointers in the first quarter kickstarted Philadelphia's 74 point first half. The forward, who shot 49.5 percent from beyond the arc entering Saturday, has drastically improved from his 33.3 percent average from 2016-17. However, Covington's early long range success did not carry over against Golden State, making 1-of-8 attempts after the first quarter. However, Covington has long term, added value as a legitimate, long range shooting threat.
