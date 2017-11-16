76ers' Robert Covington: Solid as third wheel in Wednesday's win

Covington tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.

There wasn't much left over for the rest of the Sixers after Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for 64 points -- 46 of which came from Embiid -- so Covington turned in one of his more modest efforts. However, he continued to display a hot hand from the field, shooting well over 50.0 percent for the second straight game and fourth time in seven November contests. The 26-year-old has also been providing strong work on the glass, as he's brought in between six and 12 rebounds in five of the last six games. With his penchant for multi-category production, Covington serves as a solid asset for fantasy owners, albeit one that will sometimes inevitably have a lesser role while playing alongside his aforementioned ultra-talented, high-usage pair of teammates.