76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Covington (knee) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Philadelphia seems to be viewing Covington as day-to-day with left knee inflammation, but his lack of activity in Sunday's practice doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Monday against the Rockets. Covington has been a fringe member of the 76ers rotation since being acquired from the Clippers on Oct. 31, appearing in 26 games with his new team while averaging 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.7 assists, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 16.0 minutes per contest.