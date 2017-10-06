Play

76ers' Robert Covington: Starting Friday vs. Celtics

Covington (knee) will draw the start during Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Covington had previously been listed as probable for the contest with knee soreness. He's seemingly shaken it off, however, and will draw the start.

