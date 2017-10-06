76ers' Robert Covington: Starting Friday vs. Celtics
Covington (knee) will draw the start during Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Covington had previously been listed as probable for the contest with knee soreness. He's seemingly shaken it off, however, and will draw the start.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Limited with sore knee•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Hits four threes Wednesday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Expected to begin season as starter•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Sixers exercise team option•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Will be sideline 4-6 weeks after surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...