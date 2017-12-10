76ers' Robert Covington: Status uncertain for Sunday

Covington suffered a lower-back injury late in Saturday's game and his status for Sunday's game against Pelicans will be determined, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers are concerned he could miss more than just Sunday's game. Covington tumbled out of bounds and over the courtside seats, landing on a metal object, before he gingerly walked off the court.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop