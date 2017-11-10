76ers' Robert Covington: Stays hot in narrow loss
Covington collected 24 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 109-108 loss to Sacramento.
Covington continues his excellent start to the season, hitting another six three-pointers on Thursday. Over his last four games, he is averaging 20.5 points with five three-pointers. Coming into the season, there were concerns that his output would drop with the addition of Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick and a healthy Joel Embiid. He has laid these fears to rest, however, slotting right in where he left off last season. There is no reason to believe he won't continue his surge as the season moves into its second month.
