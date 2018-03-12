76ers' Robert Covington: Stellar shooting night in victory

Covington provided 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.

Covington provided a well-rounded line in the comfortable victory was his second such effort in the last three games, but his inconsistent performances continue to befuddle fantasy owners. The 27-year-old wing had come up empty on 10 attempts against the Heat on Thursday, and he'd also produced single-digit point totals in three of the five contests prior to that game. Therefore, while Covington has the ability to offer strong returns across the stat sheet on any given night, he remains hard to figure out from game to game.