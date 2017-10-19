76ers' Robert Covington: Stellar two-way performance Wednesday

Covington collected 29 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Wizards.

Covington showed off great upside on both ends of the floor last season and continued that during the team's opener Wednesday. He's especially useful in categorical formats due to his high three-point and steal rate, not to mention his solid work on the boards. Across 31.7 minutes per game in 2016-17, he averaged 12.9 points (2.0 threes), 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.