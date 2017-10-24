76ers' Robert Covington: Swipes four steals Monday
Covington collected 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four steals and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 97-86 win over the Pistons.
Covington, a great three-and-D player, did just that Monday. After recording just one steal over the team's first three games, Covington swiped four against the Pistons, a mark he achieved eight times last season.
