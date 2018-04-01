76ers' Robert Covington: Swipes seven steals Sunday
Covington had 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 7 steals and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 victory over the Hornets.
Covington struggled from the field Sunday but made up for it with a season-high seven steals. He led the team with 21 shot attempts and will look to take more of an offensive role on the team without Joel Embiid (eye) on the floor. He is going to have some issues with his efficiency given the uptick in shooting volume but still clearly remains a must-own player.
